Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.