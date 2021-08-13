Wall Street Games (WSG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.14 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00140571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00152612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,499.76 or 0.99778391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00853006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.