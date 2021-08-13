Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.46. The company had a trading volume of 168,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. The stock has a market cap of $418.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $458,456,623.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.