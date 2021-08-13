Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.44. 313,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.03. The stock has a market cap of $418.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

