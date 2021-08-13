Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $149.57. 353,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $419.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

