Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $77.62 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $66.04 million and approximately $77.62 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001832 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.96 or 0.06935756 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00132932 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,268,039 coins and its circulating supply is 77,547,007 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

