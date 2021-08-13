WandX Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. WandX has a market cap of $97,322.19 and approximately $530.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WandX has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00885364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105072 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001944 BTC.

About WandX

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

