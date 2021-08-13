Warburg Research Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €56.00 Price Target

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a twelve month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a twelve month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

