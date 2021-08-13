Warburg Research Reiterates €290.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €290.00 ($341.18) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €315.81 ($371.54).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €312.00 ($367.06) on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €307.40.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.