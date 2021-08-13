Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher Sells 13,613 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

