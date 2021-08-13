Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Decreased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,782. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $150.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

