Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $150.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

