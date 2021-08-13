Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.43

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 225013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

WDH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $97,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $324,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $4,014,000.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

