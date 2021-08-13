Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

WAT opened at $401.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $401.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

