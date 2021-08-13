WAX (WAXP) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $308.33 million and $11.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00070164 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,897,356 coins and its circulating supply is 1,698,806,953 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

