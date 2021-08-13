WaykiChain One Day Volume Reaches $20.45 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $41.89 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.81 or 0.00886177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00105982 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001975 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

