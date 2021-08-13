WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $477.59 million and approximately $42.38 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00139953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00156055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,740.53 or 1.00002205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.76 or 0.00860410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.