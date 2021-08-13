WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.68. 131,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

