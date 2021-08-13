WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 19,049 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $82.15. 21,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

