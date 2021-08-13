WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 4,066 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,470. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $107.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

