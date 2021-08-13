WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 7,623 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $193,244,000.

SCHF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 52,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

