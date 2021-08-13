WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 2.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $477,895,000. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 368,040 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,532,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,523,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 67,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,157. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $105.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

