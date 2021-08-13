WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.05. The stock had a trading volume of 259,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. The stock has a market cap of $463.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $175.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

