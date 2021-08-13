WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,630,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

