WBH Advisory Inc. Has $19.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $194.51 and a 12-month high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.