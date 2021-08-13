WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,315,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,720,000 after buying an additional 726,760 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,156,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 221,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,707,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,711. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47.

