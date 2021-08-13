WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after buying an additional 2,508,951 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.38. 22,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,054. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.78.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

