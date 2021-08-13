WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $115,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $273,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 105,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

