WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.4% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $230.04. 92,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

