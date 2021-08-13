WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,732. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

