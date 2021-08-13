WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,831,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.06. The stock had a trading volume of 68,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The company has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

