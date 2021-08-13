WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 3,565 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPM traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.88. 533,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,361,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.