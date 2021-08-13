WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 5,386 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 2,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.71.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.