WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 69,134 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,134 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 485,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164,383. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

