Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 412 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.01. 297,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,862. The company has a market capitalization of $233.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $192.52 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

