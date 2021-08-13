Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,163,000 after acquiring an additional 572,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.74. 77,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.95. The company has a market capitalization of $352.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.12.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

