Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 4,923 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in PPL by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 61,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. 67,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

