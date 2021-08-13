Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

NYSE GD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.