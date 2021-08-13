Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 10,022 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,737,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 89,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,273. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

