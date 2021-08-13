Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 11,376 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Corning by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 21,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,399 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 119,937 shares worth $5,226,337. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,022. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

