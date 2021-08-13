Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IVV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.67. 157,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

