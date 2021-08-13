Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Up 4.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.62. 1,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,107,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.