Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Up 4.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.62. 1,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,107,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
