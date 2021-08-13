Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yelp in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08. Yelp has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.65 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,398. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.