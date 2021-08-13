Wedbush Comments on ironSource Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ironSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IS. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

NYSE:IS opened at $9.68 on Friday. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

