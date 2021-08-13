Wedbush Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.57. 20,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,241. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

