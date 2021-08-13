Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 16,837 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,900,000 after buying an additional 840,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.06. 2,685,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,213,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

