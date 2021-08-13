Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 547 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 52.0% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.68. The stock had a trading volume of 669,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $510.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

