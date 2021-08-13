Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 5,487 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after buying an additional 65,612 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $107.83. 425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,459. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.47 and a 12 month high of $108.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.87.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

