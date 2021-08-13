Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,272 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,107,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 216,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.57. 5,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.