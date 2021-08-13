Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 11,246 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

